Washington Gov. Tells Trump States Need a ‘Tom Brady,’ Not a ‘Backup,’ During Coronavirus Pandemic: WaPo
In response to President Trump claiming the government would be a “backup” for states during the coronavirus pandemic during a Thursday call, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said states needed the feds to take a lead role. “We don’t need a backup. We need a Tom Brady,” Inslee reportedly said in a conference call between the president and governors, referring to the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. According to The Washington Post, Inslee also said his state needed a federal mandate to prompt businesses to produce masks and ventilators. He also reportedly called for the Pentagon to push defense companies to make supplies for the crisis. Trump defended his efforts, and told the Washington governor of several things the government had done for his state and others. A spokesman for Inslee and the White House have not commented publicly on the matter. According to the Washington State Department of Health, there have been 132 deaths in the state due to coronavirus and at least 2,500 confirmed cases.