American Airlines Passenger Admits to Jumping on Beverage Cart, Trying to Strip
FLIGHT FROM HELL
Adam Alexander Williams just couldn’t keep his clothes on aboard a recent flight. Now, he’s facing up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Williams, 33, admitted he jumped on a beverage cart, forced a flight attendant into a seat, screamed, and began to take off his clothes on an American Airlines flight from Seattle to Charlotte in January. When the flight was airborne, Williams became erratic, screaming: “Where is Jamie Sanders?” After sparring with flight attendants, they seated several Marines who happened to be on the flight in the seats surrounding him. When Williams started to scream again and take off his clothes, the pilot decided to land in Billings, Montana. Williams was released from custody after Thursday’s hearing, pending more court proceedings.