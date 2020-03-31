Man Arrested After Prompting High-Speed Chase While Teaching Pit Bull How to Drive
A Washington state man was arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase while attempting to teach his dog how to drive, police said. According to Agence France-Presse and news station KOMO, 51-year-old Alberto Tito Alejandro was taken into custody after police got calls of a 1996 Buick hitting two cars and driving erratically at over 100 mph on Interstate 5 on Sunday afternoon. As police were chasing the car, they saw a pitbull in the drivers seat with Alejandro steering and pushing the gas pedal from the passenger side. Officials used spike strips to stop the Buick and arrested Alejandro, who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and felony eluding. “When we took him into custody... he admitted to our troopers that he was trying to teach his dog to drive,” trooper Heather Axtman told AFP. “I've been a trooper for almost 10 years and I've had a lot of excuses when I've arrested people or pulled people over, but I've never had an excuse that the dog was driving.” The pitbull, a female, was reportedly not aggressive with the police and has since been placed in an animal shelter.