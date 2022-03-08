Man Who Blamed ‘Corporate Bullsh*t’ When Caught Taking Chainsaw to State Bridge Sentenced to 17 Months
‘SORRY NOT SORRY’
A man who Washington authorities said used a chainsaw to cut large wood chunks from the cedar base of a state bridge has been sentenced to more than a year in prison. Troy Crandall, 63, was arrested last October alongside an accomplice, Jose Salinas, after a pair of hunters nearby heard chainsaw sounds and called the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, according to the Peninsula Daily News. An officer responding to the scene found the two men sitting in a car, coated in sawdust, and smelling like chainsaw gas, the agency said. After being asked what they were doing, Crandall reportedly responded, “This is corporate bullshit. This bridge is just rotting away,” local ABC affiliate KVEW reported Monday. Crandall, who then identified himself as a local man, said he was “sorry, not sorry” for taking a chainsaw to the bridge. The natural resource department said in a tweet that the men had been planning to sell the cedar chunks to mill owners “on the black market.” Crandall was sentenced to 17 and a half months and a restitution of more than $20,000, KVEW said.