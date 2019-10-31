CHEAT SHEET
Washington Nationals Stun Houston Astros to Win 2019 World Series
The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series on Wednesday night, breaking the 3-3 series tie in Game 7 with a 6-2 win. For half the game, the Astros led the Nationals and even doubled their lead before Washington turned the tables and claimed the lead in the top of the 7th thanks to Howie Kendrick. Juan Soto’s second hit of the evening extended the Nationals’ lead in the eighth, and Adam Eaton sent fans into a frenzy when he brought the team two more in the ninth. The Nationals are reportedly the first team in Major League Baseball history to go 19-31 in their first 50 games and then go on to clinch a World Series victory.