Washington Post CEO Will Lewis Says It Will Make No Presidential Endorsement—Ever

The Washington Post won’t endorse a presidential candidate this year, or any year going forward, in a break from recent precedent less than two weeks before the presidential election.

CEO Will Lewis said in a note the move was an attempt to “provide through the newsroom non-partisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.” It came days after the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board was blocked from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris by its billionaire CEO Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, plunging the newsroom into chaos over its owner’s meddling into its editorial affairs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.