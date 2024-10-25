Media

Washington Post CEO Will Lewis Says It Will Make No Presidential Endorsement—Ever

SO THERE

The move comes amid an uproar at the Los Angeles Times over its billionaire owner’s decision not to endorse a candidate.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Will Lewis speaks at the Beyond Sport United Conference on July 27, 2017, in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Washington Post won’t endorse a presidential candidate this year, or any year going forward, in a break from recent precedent less than two weeks before the presidential election.

CEO Will Lewis said in a note the move was an attempt to “provide through the newsroom non-partisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.” It came days after the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board was blocked from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris by its billionaire CEO Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, plunging the newsroom into chaos over its owner’s meddling into its editorial affairs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

Kamala Harris Won’t Be Going on Joe Rogan’s Podcast After All

William Vaillancourt
politics

Truth Social’s Bank Spent Funds on Prostitutes, Drugs and Strippers

Janna Brancolini
arts-and-culture

Prince William and Kate Plot ‘Middle Class’ Christmas ‘Coup’ on King Charles

Tom Sykes
politics

Musk Has Regularly Held Secret Talks With Vladimir Putin

Janna Brancolini
media

Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Back Borat and Ali G to Brutally Roast Trump

Michael Boyle