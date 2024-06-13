Embattled Washington Post CEO Snaps Up $7M D.C. Home: Report
DIGGING IN
Will Lewis, the new CEO of The Washington Post, has reportedly splashed out on a swanky D.C. home. According to Axios, Lewis and his wife, Rebecca, recently forked out more than $7 million on the Georgetown house, which boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms over more than 5,000 square feet. News of the purchase comes amid a flood of media coverage about Lewis’ fledgling tenure at the Post, which began in January. Earlier this month, the newspaper’s executive editor Sally Buzbee resigned, with reports claiming that he’d tried to bury stories about his alleged links to a phone-hacking scandal during his time working for Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloids (Lewis has denied all wrongdoing). The Post itself reported that Buzbee had been “concerned by the tenor” of a meeting in which Lewis allegedly pressured her not to cover a ruling in a U.K. lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and others over the hacking allegations, though Lewis denied trying to influence the coverage.