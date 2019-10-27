CHEAT SHEET

    Washington Post Catches Flak for Changing Baghdadi Headline, Calling ISIS Leader ‘Austere Religious Scholar’

    The Washington Post changed the headline of its obituary of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday after facing backlash for calling him an “austere religious scholar.” Vice President of Communications at Washington Post Kristine Coratti Kelly said in a tweet that “the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly.” The first version of the article described Baghdadi as the “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-chief,” before it was changed to “austere religious scholar.” It’s unclear why the newspaper initially changed the headline, but it was changed for a third time to its current headline: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48.” President Trump confirmed Sunday that U.S. forces killed Baghdadi during a raid in northern Syria the day before.

