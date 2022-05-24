WaPo Defends Taylor Lorenz From Kellyanne Conway’s Book Attack
‘GROSS FALSEHOOD’
The Washington Post has defended their star tech journalist Taylor Lorenz from a series of attacks leveled by Kellyanne Conway in her new memoir. As The Daily Beast’s media newsletter Confider reported on Monday, the former Trump adviser fumed in the book over “Miss Taylor Lorenz, who has blue blood and thin skin.” She continued, in response to Lorenz having reported on Conway’s teenage daughter Claudia’s TikTok account in 2020: “Raised among the privileged in Greenwich, Connecticut, the unmarried and childless Lorenz spent most days trolling other people’s kids on social media, occasionally slandering them, and often adding nothing to a conversation that rose to the level of the Times’s motto, ‘All the news that’s fit to print.’” In a statement, the Post’s chief communications officer Kristine Coratti Kelly responded to Conway’s assault, writing to Confider: “Taylor’s reporting holds some of the internet’s most influential users to account and sheds light on the attention economy in a way no other journalist can. It’s unfortunate to see such a gross falsehood about her work perpetuated.”