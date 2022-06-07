WaPo Boss Sends Another Memo Condemning ‘Colleagues Attacking Colleagues’
DEMOCRACY DIES ON TWITTER
The Washington Post’s executive editor Sally Buzbee on Tuesday issued yet another internal memo about the ongoing drama between several of the paper’s reporters. This latest staff-wide note, obtained by The Daily Beast and first reported by CNN, promised strict enforcement of policies prohibiting inner-newsroom attacks and workplace harassment. The email capped a drama-filled few days for the Post that included very public battles between reporters Felicia Sonmez and Jose Del Real and led to the suspension of star political reporter Dave Weigel. “In the last year, we have enforced, through conversations, mediation and disciplinary measures, egregious violations of our social media policy, just as we have enforced our overall standards,” Buzbee wrote in the memo, adding: “We do not tolerate colleagues attacking colleagues either face to face or online.” Her note was sent hours after Sonmez posted a 30-tweet thread accusing management of ignoring a 2020 internal report on social-media use. “Post employees have been pleading with management *for years* to take action to live up to their words when it comes to inclusivity, fairness and protecting their staff,” Sonmez wrote. “The only thing that seems to actually bring about change is when the frustrations boil over into public view.”