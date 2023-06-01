Washington Post Managing Editor Exits the Paper
ON THE OUTS
Managing editor Cameron Barr is leaving The Washington Post at the end of the month, the paper announced on Thursday. Barr, 59, plans to step away from journalism and move to England with his wife, where he will focus on essay and memoir writing. “This newsroom is performing at an extremely high level,” he told the Post, referencing its recent three Pulitzer Prize wins. “So I think that allows me to leave on a high note with grace and dignity, which was always my goal. And I know The Post is in good hands.” Executive Editor Sally Buzbee commended Barr’s goal of making the Post “mission driven, of the highest quality, ethical, committed to its values, superb in its journalism, [and] huge in its ambition,” she wrote to staffers. Barr is the latest managing editor to leave the Post; editors Steven Ginsberg, Tracy Grant, and Kat Downs Mulder left last year for The Athletic, Encyclopedia Britannica, and Yahoo News, respectively.