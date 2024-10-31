Washington Post Opinion Editor Takes Bezos to Town in Leaked Meeting Audio

Donald Trump had trouble opening the door of a garbage truck during a photo op Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While pretending to be a garbage man, Trump struggled to grasp the handle of the cab door, causing him to temporarily lose his balance and stumble to his left. He eventually was able to open the door and climb inside, but the moment was captured on tape and later shown on cable news and in commentary on social media. The mishap was even played on Fox News' Hannity, where the Trump-adoring namesake host insisted that the 78-year-old former president’s garbage truck stunt “may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.”
