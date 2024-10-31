Cheat Sheet
1
Watch Trump Get Defeated by Trash Truck’s Door
FIRMLY GRASP IT
William Vaillancourt
Published 10.30.24 10:02PM EDT 
Trump

Donald Trump had trouble opening the door of a garbage truck during a photo op Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While pretending to be a garbage man, Trump struggled to grasp the handle of the cab door, causing him to temporarily lose his balance and stumble to his left. He eventually was able to open the door and climb inside, but the moment was captured on tape and later shown on cable news and in commentary on social media. The mishap was even played on Fox News' Hannity, where the Trump-adoring namesake host insisted that the 78-year-old former president’s garbage truck stunt “may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.”

2
Washington Post Opinion Editor Takes Bezos to Town in Leaked Meeting Audio
MELTDOWN
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 10.31.24 12:08AM EDT 
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Getty Images

A tense meeting at The Washington Post reportedly saw its editorial page editor lay into owner Jeff Bezos over his decision to bar the paper from endorsing a presidential candidate, according to audio obtained by conservative news site The Washington Free Beacon. According to the report, opinion editor David Shipley called the move a “bomb” and said that staff would be “picking up the pieces” for the foreseeable future. It is unclear how the outlet obtained the audio, and both Shipley and The Post did not comment when quizzed by The Free Beacon. Shipley allegedly told staffers about a one-hour, one-on-one meeting he had with Bezos, where he “made very strenuous efforts” to change the billionaire’s mind, but failed. When asked if Bezos had seemed favorable to either candidate, Shipley allegedly said, “I’m not going to say who he expressed a desire for or supported, because that’s just not my place.” Shipley warned staffers, according to The Free Beacon, “Whatever you decide, I’m good with it. What I really do want to impart is that you do not get stuck in the middle. Don’t be here if you don’t want to.” However, staff at the paper contested parts of the report. Though The Free Beacon said opinion writer Jen Rubin “emailed the Free Beacon a quote from one of her columns,” which questioned the ethics of a newspaper owner who also has significant business tied up in government contracts. Rubin, however, took to X after the story was published and claimed that the premise was false: ”My comments quoted are from other public statements.”

Read it at The Washington Free Beacon

3
Kim K’s Son Deletes YouTube Channel After Anti-Harris Posts
UNSAINTLY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 7:22PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 5:48PM EDT 
Kim Kardashian and Saint West at a basketball game in 2023.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Saint West’s Youtube Channel has been taken down, allegedly by mom Kim Kardashian after he posted negative videos about Vice President Kamala Harris. Kardashian announced in September that Saint, 8, started his channel and invited her followers to subscribe. Following the news, Kardashian also shared a contract she had Saint sign about the channel. “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” it read. On Tuesday, the account appeared to have posted two derogatory videos directed at Harris. Screen recordings of the videos show they have the same handle as Saint’s account. By Wednesday, Saint’s channel had been taken down. Saint’s parents, Kardashian and Kanye West, have opposing political views. West has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, while Kardashian endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and tweeted her support when Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

4
WATCH: Trump Says No One Leaves His Rallies as Man Exits Behind Him
DON’T MIND ME
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 10.30.24 2:46PM EDT 
Donald Trump
X/screengrab

Donald Trump has long claimed that nobody leaves his rallies early. But the contrast between his words and reality have never been as sharply on display as they were during his rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Wednesday. In a moment that aired on Fox News and other networks—and was quickly highlighted by the Kamala Harris campaign on social media—Trump claimed that he “never has an empty seat” at his rallies. He then began attacking Harris directly for saying during their one debate that people leave the rallies early. “Nobody leaves early,” Trump said, just as a man behind him wearing a shirt with the former president‘s mugshot on it, could be seen walking out. If he “saw them leave early,” Trump said he would immediately stop talking and end the rally. “But I’ve never had to do that,” he said, continuing on without noticing what had happened. A couple of minutes later, Fox cut out of the rally to return to its regularly scheduled programming.

5
Dewan’s Fiancé Denies Laughing at Kravitz and Tatum’s Split
'GET A LIFE’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 3:41PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 2:59PM EDT 
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have broken off their engagement after about one year, according to reports. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Jenna Dewan’s fiancé is seemingly chiming in on Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s split. Dewan and Tatum were married for nine years before they split in 2018. Broadway star Steve Kazee, Dewan’s fiancé, posted “HAHAHAHA” on his Instagram shortly after the news broke Tuesday.

Steve Kazee's Instagram story on Oct. 29. Reads: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Steve Kazee's Instagram story on Oct. 29. Screenshot

He then posted a TikTok about a houseplant dying and tagged Dewan. He followed that up with a series of explanation posts. “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in todays world I see…” he wrote. Later he shared photos of his own wilting plants. “See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life,” he posted. Kazee’s rep told Page Six that he was laughing at the TikTok he shared, not Kravitz and Tatum’s split. Kravitz and Tatum reportedly broke off their engagement after three years together. Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce last month, six years after they separated.

Read it at Page Six

6
Trumpers Allege Conspiracy as ABC Appears to Display Election Result
‘THE CHEAT IS IN’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 3:20PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 3:10PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s supporters were quick to allege fraud when an ABC affiliate appeared to air election results a week early. Jay Paul/Reuters

Right-wing conspiracy theorists were jolted to life when a local ABC affiliate appeared to show Kamala Harris winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania over Donald Trump on a ticker running beneath a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday. The apparent election results—which aired on WNEP-TV, an affiliate in Moosic, Pennsylvania—had the Democrat garnering 52 percent of the votes, with Trump at 47. Current polling has the race for the state’s 19 electors at an exact deadlock. Frenzied social media skeptics were quick to allege massive fraud against Trump: “The cheat is in,” wrote user @TGrammie2 underneath an X with a screenshot of the ticker. “They leaked the script!” added user @JustinSutliffe. After the incident, a broadcaster for the channel said that the numbers were a mistake and did not reflect actual election results, The Daily Mail reported. “The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night,” the broadcaster reportedly said. Trump, who alleged fraud after he lost the 2020 election, has urged his supporters to make 2024 “too big to rig.” Trump and Harris continue to campaign feverishly to win Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

Read it at The Daily Mail

7
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Engaged After 5 Years Together
WEDDING BELLS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 2:08PM EDT 
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White are officially engaged after five years together. The couple announced the news with photos posted to Instagram and a Vogue article detailing the engagement plans. White told the magazine that he had originally planned to propose this summer, but changed his mind after Dobrev got into a dirt biking accident. Then he wanted to propose in Cape Town, South Africa in November, but scrapped that when Dobrev grew suspicious of his plans. Finally he settled on a restaurant in New York—until Dobrev said she felt under the weather and didn’t want to go.

So he crafted a fake invitation to a Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. But instead of Anna, it was White at the restaurant. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” Dobrev told Vogue. Dobrev and White first met at a workshop organized by businessman Tony Robbins in 2019. They announced their relationship on Instagram in May 2020, and have been together ever since.

Read it at Vogue

8
Elon Musk’s Role in Campaign Prompts MAGA Concerns in Michigan
‘GRIFTERS’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.30.24 1:13PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 1:05PM EDT 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP

A MAGA world insider in Michigan is not happy with former president Donald Trump‘s decision to hand over responsibility for much of the swing state’s Republican ground game to billionaire Elon Musk. According to a report in Wired, the campaign efforts of Musk‘s America PAC in the Wolverine State—which is relying heavily on a low-grade mobile app with no geo-tracking that doesn’t even appear in the Android or Apple store, a potentially illegal $1 million daily lottery giveaway, and MAGA-infused vibes—has one anonymous Trump World strategist fretting about the Republican nominee’s purported Silicon Valley savior. “I think it’s what happens when you let a bunch of grifters take over,” the strategist told the magazine. “Sh-t is always gonna produce sh-t.” In addition to the lottery and app, Musk has funneled tens of millions of his own money into the PAC for canvassers, paid $30 an hour, to blitz swing states on Trump’s behalf. But, given the newfound operation, the Trump World strategist said “it’s hard to track the output, and thus the effectiveness of the output.” Trump’s Michigan campaign said it is “the most sophisticated and modern campaign, ever” and noted its dozens of campaign offices, 100 paid staff in the state, and 6,000 “Trump captains.”

Read it at Wired

9
GOP Rep. Admits He Can’t Vote in His Own Re-Election Race
‘WTAF’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 10.30.24 4:41PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 12:26PM EDT 
Rep. Nick LaLota of New York’s 1st congressional district.
Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) revealed that he can’t vote in his reelection campaign because he doesn’t live in his district. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

A GOP representative is running for re-election in a New York district where he doesn’t actually live. Republican incumbent Nicholas LaLota is hoping to retain his 1st congressional district seat against Democratic challenger John Avlon, author of the 2021 book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace and former editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast. The results of the election could shift the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives, reported CBS News. However, only one of the candidates will be able to cast a vote for themselves. “No, I can’t vote in this election,” said LaLota in a video taken at a candidate forum in early October. “But 170,000 people voted for me two years ago.” Avlon pounced on the admission and called it “unusual.” He added, “I live in Sag Harbor, that’s my home, and I’ve been a part of that community for well over a decade.” Responses to LaLota’s admission have ranged from outrage to disbelief. Yet one social media user on X perhaps said it best, “SERIOUSLY??!!”

10
SCOTUS Sides With Trump to Let Virginia Voter Purge Continue
CRACKING DOWN
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 10.30.24 1:27PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 12:25PM EDT 
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state of Virginia can continue to purge suspected illegal immigrants from its voter rolls. The emergency appeal allows the state’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, to forge ahead with an executive order he issued over the summer. Voting rights groups vociferously opposed the program. A judge last week found that it illegally canceled the registrations of 1,600 voters since August, including American citizens. Donald Trump slammed that ruling on Truth Social, writing, “Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote!” and baselessly accusing the judge, who was appointed by Joe Biden, of being a tool in Kamala Harris’ alleged plot to weaponize the justice system. While it’s very rare for non-citizens to vote, the Republican nominee has made numerous allegations about such fraud in his campaign messaging. He has falsely accused Democrats of encouraging undocumented migrants to vote. Wednesday’s ruling broke along ideological lines, with the court’s three Democratic appointees dissenting.

