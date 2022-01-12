WaPo Reprimands Top Editor for Tweet on Roethlisberger Allegations
TUT-TUT
The Washington Post’s top brass has reprimanded an editor for calling a column about sexual assault allegations “easily disproven” and “completely FoS [full of s--t],” The Wall Street Journal reports. Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee issued the verbal warning to business section editor Lori Montgomery, who last week made the remarks on Twitter about an SFGate column on NFL player Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger has been accused of rape, an allegation he denies, among other misconduct and inappropriate behavior. Montgomery apologized publicly and said she did not intend to cast aspersions on the sexual assault allegations. The news comes amid a lawsuit between Post breaking news reporter Felicia Sonmez and her employer over Sonmez’s prohibition on covering sexual misconduct after she disclosed that she was a survivor of sexual assault.