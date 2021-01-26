Washington Post’s Top Editor Marty Baron to Retire
STOP THE PRESSES
Marty Baron, the executive editor of The Washington Post, will retire next month, the newspaper announced Tuesday. Baron, 66, took the paper’s top job in 2013, guiding the iconic broadsheet as it was purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and won several Pulitzer Prizes, en route to what The New York Times called “the greatest news business success story of the past decade.” In more recent years, Baron’s tenure was marked by high-profile social media disputes with two top reporters, Wesley Lowery and Felicia Sonmez, the former of whom would leave the paper. Before coming to the Post, Baron spent over a decade in charge of The Boston Globe, where his role in spearheading an investigation into child sex abuse at the Catholic Church was made famous in 2015’s Spotlight; Baron was portrayed by Liev Schriber. “The experience has been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person,” Baron wrote in a letter to staff. “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”