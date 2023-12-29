WaPo Union Ratifies Contract Days Before New Boss Steps In
DONE DEAL
The deal is done. The Washington Post union on Thursday ratified its new contract with the paper, finalizing a deal that was about 18 months in the making. The contract was passed by a 532-3 margin six days after it was agreed upon by both sides. “This victory comes after two long years of unrelenting organizing, research and action,” the guild wrote in a Friday email to members, which was obtained by The Daily Beast. “Together, we built surveys and conducted outreach, combed through other unions’ contracts and wrote detailed memos with ambitious, inclusive ideas we hoped would shape our workplace for the better.” The agreement included an immediate pay bump of $30 a week for each member along with a 2.5 percent raise on April 1, according to the guild. The agreement also provides a 2 percent raise in April 2025 and April 2026. Staffers who accepted a buyout will receive a $500 bonus during their next pay period. The news was first reported by Puck’s Dylan Byers.