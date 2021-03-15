WaPo Walks Back Report Quoting Trump as Urging GA Investigator to ‘Find the Fraud’
TO BE CLEAR
The Washington Post quietly corrected their bombshell report from January that claimed then-President Donald Trump specifically urging the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to “find the fraud” in the state’s election and become a “national hero.”
Last week, the Wall Street Journal obtained the audio of the December 23 phone call between Trump and Frances Watson, the investigator. While the former president did, indeed, repeatedly urge Watson to search for voter fraud and told her she’d “be praised” if the “right answer comes out” during the call, he never said the specific words attributed to him by a source in the earlier Post story.
“The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source,” the correction atop WaPo’s original report now reads. “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.’”
Last month, prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into Trump’s concerted attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory in Georgia. Besides calling Watson, the ex-president also directly appealed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—who has opened a separate administrative inquiry—to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s election results.