WaPo Won’t Publish Trump’s ‘Inflammatory’ Response to Jan. 6 Bombshell Report
SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT
The Washington Post refused to publish a Trump spokesperson’s full response to its exhaustive, three-part investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, citing the statement’s “unrelated, inflammatory claims.” The Post report detailed events before, during, and after the insurrection, ultimately determining that law-enforcement officials turned a blind eye to warning signs ahead of the attack. Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesman, provided a statement to the newspaper, saying the former president “greatly objected” to the Post’s findings, labeling it as “fake news” and that the rioters at the Capitol were “agitators not associated with President Trump,” despite the trove of Trump memorabilia donned by those who attended. “The Post provided Trump a list of 37 findings reported as part of its investigation. His spokesman Taylor Budowich provided a lengthy written response that included series of unrelated, inflammatory claims that The Post is not publishing in full,” the Post said.