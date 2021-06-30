Now Another Republican Rep Is Wearing a Yellow Star of David Patch to Protest Vaccine Mandate
LEARNED NOTHING
A Washington state lawmaker wore a yellow Star of David patch on his shirt at a speech to conservative activists to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, The Seattle Times reports. State Rep. Jim Walsh appeared with the symbol, notoriously used by the Nazis to identify Jews during the Holocaust, at an event that was livestreamed on his Facebook page. “It’s an echo from history,” Walsh wrote in a Facebook post showing a video of the event, which was spotted by the Times. “In the current context, we’re all Jews.” In an interview with The Seattle Times on Tuesday, Walsh would not say whether or not he believed that wearing the star was offensive. “Some people are offended by having to provide vaccine documentation at their work,” Walsh said. “I can’t control who is offended by what.” The comments mark a continued series of remarks by public officials comparing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines to events during the Holocaust. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently apologized for comparing Congress’ mask rules to the Holocaust after widespread condemnation and her visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.