Washington State Rep. Matt Shea Participated in Domestic Terrorism, State House Probe Finds
Washington state Rep. Matt Shea planned and participated in domestic terrorism against the U.S., a probe commissioned by the state House has found. According to The Seattle Times, the report found Shea took part in and promoted three instances of political violence in three different states over three years. One of those armed conflicts was a 2016 six-week standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge, led by militia leader Ammon Bundy, where one protester was killed. Shea was also reportedly found to have “publicly supported” a 2014 armed standoff involving rancher Cliven Bundy, and he is said to have engaged in a 2015 conflict in Idaho.
In working on the Oregon wildlife refuge occupation, the report said Shea dictated responsibilities for militia members and an organization that he chaired in a military-like plan. He also allegedly “gathered intelligence” about the strategies of law enforcement on the other side of the standoff. The FBI's Seattle office has reportedly confirmed that they received the report. The legislative body's Republican minority leader, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, said Shea was “suspended from any role in the House Republican Caucus” and said he should resign. Shea declined to be interviewed for the report, but said he was entitled to “due process” shortly before it was released.