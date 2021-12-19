Conservative Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dead at 52 After Battling COVID-19

A conservative Washington state lawmaker has died at age 52 just over a month after announcing he was stranded in El Salvador “fighting a bad bout” of COVID-19.

Sen. Doug Ericksen, an outspoken opponent of vaccine mandates and pandemic-related restrictions in Washington state, announced in mid-November that he had tested positive for the virus.

After appealing to fellow lawmakers for help in receiving monoclonal antibodies, his whereabouts became a bit of a mystery, with reports confirming only that he was receiving treatment in a Florida hospital.

Now, his family has confirmed his death, without specifying a cause of death.

“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time,” Ericksen’s family said in a statement.

The state Senate Republican Caucus also confirmed Ericksen’s passing Saturday, with Senate Republican leader John Braun calling him “larger than life” in a written statement.

While the Republican lawmaker had vowed to fight vaccine mandates, it was not immediately clear if Ericksen himself was vaccinated.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.