Washington State Music Festival Canceled After Nearby Shooting Kills 2
‘TRAGIC EVENT’
The second day of the electronic dance music festival Beyond Wonderland was canceled on Sunday after a mass shooting in a nearby campground, its organizers said. The Saturday night incident left two people dead and three others, including the suspected gunman, wounded at the Washington state site. The suspect, whom police said fired “randomly” into the crowd near the Gorge Amphitheatre, was arrested after fleeing the scene. In a statement announcing the cancellation of the day’s performances, including sets by Marshmello and Afrojack, Beyond Wonderland said, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.” The incident was one of several in a spate of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend, including in Illinois and Missouri.