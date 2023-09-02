Washington Teen ID’d as Man Overboard on Biggest Cruise Ship

Read it at Insider
The passenger who went overboard on the world’s biggest cruise ship this week has been identified as Sigmund Ropich, a Washington state college student who was vacationing with friends. Ropich’s sister, Savannah, told Insider that Cuban authorities have stopped searching the ocean where the 19-year-old vanished and that the family is “praying hourly day and night” that he is found. The circumstances of how Popich went into the water from Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas were unclear. But his sister said he is “known for being a kind, reserved, humble kid. Always cool, calm, and collected.”