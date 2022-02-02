Washington’s NFL Team Announces It Finally Has a New Name

CHEAT SHEET
Washington’s NFL team has finally gotten around to announcing its new name 18 months after it ditched its offensive Native American moniker. The team, which has been going by the extraordinarily bland name of the Washington Football Team, said Wednesday that it would now be known as the Commanders. According to the Associated Press, team President Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera wanted the new name to have a connection to the U.S. military, so they landed on Commanders after dismissing other possibilities, including Red Hogs, Red Hawks, Admirals, and Presidents. A dramatic announcement video posted on social media confirmed that the team will keep its famous burgundy and gold colors under the new name.