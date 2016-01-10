Watch 2016 Golden Globes Red Carpet Live Stream Online

It's that time of year! When all your favorite celebrities throw on some couture and walk down the Golden Globes red carpet, on their way for a night of drunken revelry.

The official red carpet coverage begins at 5:55 p.m. ET, airing on the E! Network, and will end promptly at 8 p.m. when the actual ceremony begins. The NBC broadcast network will also cover the red carpet, starting at 7 p.m. ET, with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie hosting.

But for you cable-cutters out there, here's how to watch online.

For the E! Network, Will Marfuggi and Carissa Loethen will host the internet version of the entertainment channel's red carpet coverage. You can watch that for free on the E! site. Like the broadcast version, the web one will air from 5:55 p.m. until the Golden Globes' 8 p.m. showtime.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, Hulu subscribers can watch the red carpet coverage live here.

And the NBC portion of the red carpet, from 7-8 p.m., will not be available in any digital live-streaming format. So if you want to see Matt and Savannah talk fashion with the stars, you'll need to find a friend or relative with a TV and commandeer their couch for the night.