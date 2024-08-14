WATCH: 8-Year-Old Girl Fights off Robbers With Baseball Bat
‘SHE’S SO STRONG’
An eight-year-old girl was caught on video fighting off a robber who stuck a gun in her father’s face while attempting to rob his liquor store in Maplewood, Minnesota, on Monday. Security camera footage of the robbery at Big Discount Liquors shows a man identified only as Leo to CBS News, the store owner, pinning down Conchobhar Morrell, 37, of St. Paul as Morrell reveals a pistol to him. “He put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money,” Leo recanted to CBS. “And I said, ‘yes, I give you everything.’” Leo said he tried to talk Morrell down, “I’ve got my daughter here, can you just please put the gun down, move it away from her, I will give you everything,” but then Morrell attempted to walk behind the counter. Leo began swinging at Morrell, knocking him to the ground while Morrell kept shoving the pistol, which Leo later discovered was a BB gun, in his face. As the two tussled on the ground, Leo’s daughter grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and began whacking Morrell. “That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn’t expect she’d do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming,” Leo added. “I’m so proud of her she’s so strong.” Morrell was arrested in 2004 for aggravated robbery.