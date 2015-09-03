Watch a Drone Catch a Fish

Gone Fishin’

Delivering everything from weapons payloads to pizza, drones are slowly taking the place of people.

James Joiner

via Youtube

Drones do it all now, from bringing you beer at a festival to dispatching a fiery end to enemies of the state to even performing at Disneyland. So why wouldn’t you be able to rig one up with a hook and line and catch some fish? That’s exactly what YouTube user Farmer Derek Klingenberg did, sending his unmanned aerial accessory out over the water, complete with a bobber and bait.

Once it got a hit, up went the drone, taking a small, and probably even more bewildered than usual, fish with it. Seems like a great way to sit on the shore and avoid so much as having to cast your line out. Just hope you don’t hook a lunker, or the roles will be reversed and your costly drone will become a submarine.