Watch a Drone Catch a Fish

Drones do it all now, from bringing you beer at a festival to dispatching a fiery end to enemies of the state to even performing at Disneyland. So why wouldn’t you be able to rig one up with a hook and line and catch some fish? That’s exactly what YouTube user Farmer Derek Klingenberg did, sending his unmanned aerial accessory out over the water, complete with a bobber and bait.

Once it got a hit, up went the drone, taking a small, and probably even more bewildered than usual, fish with it. Seems like a great way to sit on the shore and avoid so much as having to cast your line out. Just hope you don’t hook a lunker, or the roles will be reversed and your costly drone will become a submarine.