Watch a Fawning Fox Panel Suddenly Remember Brian Cox Hates Them
‘THE DEVIL’
Despite Scottish actor Brian Cox not being a fan of “woke” culture, the Succession star apparently doesn’t take kindly to Fox News either—something that the co-hosts of The Five were reminded of Thursday. The topic of discussion was Cox’s recent interview with Piers Morgan on the British broadcaster’s Fox Nation show, in which he dubbed “woke” culture “truly awful,” and wondered who the “arbiters of this shaming” are. Yet in an Oct. 2021 interview on CNBC, Cox also said of Fox, “I don’t even go there, because that’s, like, the devil.” Co-host Greg Gutfeld, looking through his phone to confirm his suspicions that Cox had made a comment of that sort before, read it out loud, and then claimed he took the actor’s biting words “as a compliment.” Co-host Dana Perino, who had already thanked Cox for appearing on Morgan’s show, was quick to try to smooth things over with him, saying, “But we still like you, sir!”