WATCH: Airstrike Hits Gaza Hospital Just Feet From TV Reporter

Read it at CNN
Shocking video captured an apparent Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip Sunday during the middle of a live television report. The reporter, identified as Al Ghad TV presenter Abdullah Abed, immediately runs for cover as passerby flee the scene, according to video broadcast by CNN. The number of people injured in the blast remains unclear. The hospital is one of several damaged in recent days by explosions the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says were launched by Israel. Many more remain in crisis amid a severe lack of fuel and medical supplies.