    WATCH: Airstrike Hits Gaza Hospital Just Feet From TV Reporter

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    A screen grab captured from a video shows that smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City

    Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu via Getty Images

    Shocking video captured an apparent Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip Sunday during the middle of a live television report. The reporter, identified as Al Ghad TV presenter Abdullah Abed, immediately runs for cover as passerby flee the scene, according to video broadcast by CNN. The number of people injured in the blast remains unclear. The hospital is one of several damaged in recent days by explosions the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says were launched by Israel. Many more remain in crisis amid a severe lack of fuel and medical supplies.

