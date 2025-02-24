WATCH: Alex Rodriguez Wins Student $10,000 With Half-Court Shot
Madness erupted at a Pennsylvania university after former baseball star Alex Rodriguez made a half-court shot to win $10,000 for a student. The former Major League Baseball slugger, also known as “A-Rod,” was at a basketball game at his old college—Bucknell University in Pennsylvania—when he launched the shot on behalf of student Owen Garwood at halftime. “It was completely surreal,” Garwood told The Washington Post on Sunday, “and even 5 hours later I am still fully processing.” In a video shared by Bucknell, 49-year-old Rodriguez asked the elated student what he would do with the prize money. “I’m going to help my parents pay for my tuition,” he responded. As part of the halftime competition, a student is challenged to make a layup, free throw, three-pointer, and a half-court shot all within 30 seconds to win the money. But as Rodriguez’s ticketing venture, Jump Platforms, sponsors the contest, the star stepped up. “I called my Dad immediately after and he couldn’t believe it either,” Garwood added. “It was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am very grateful for what happened.”
