WATCH: Elderly American Airlines Passenger Tries to Storm Cockpit
A woman was floored by airline staff and hauled off an American Airlines flight when she tried to invade the cockpit to grill the pilots about a delay. Flight AA950 was on the tarmac at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo on April 24 amid an unspecified delay affecting its journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. A female first-class Brazilian passenger reportedly became increasingly irate about the wait and decided to charge at the cockpit door in a bid for answers. “Get out! Get out!” a crew member appealed to her. The smartly-dressed passenger’s quest was ultimately fruitless, and she was taken down and restrained by the staffer and a colleague. “You son of a b---h, you’re disgusting, you can’t touch me, you don’t know who you’re talking to, you’re going to get f----d,” she is heard screaming, in now-viral video footage shot by fellow passengers. “I went to ask why I was late and this a-----e threw me out,” she protested. A nearby man appealed for calm, shouting at the woman to stop her tirade. He was hauled off the flight with the woman, and their respective traveling companions. They were handed over to police and the flight took off as normal hours later.