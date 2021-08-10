WATCH: Andrew Cuomo Announces He’ll ‘Step Aside’ Because ‘I Love New York’
BAD APPLE
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally announced his resignation on Tuesday amid a spiraling sexual-harassment scandal. After initially resisting calls for him to quit following New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ devastating report last week detailing 11 instances of sexual misconduct, Cuomo claimed he was leaving his post in order to save New Yorkers a long and ugly political fight.
“New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York. And I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love,” Cuomo said, while insisting he believed he’d never “crossed the line with anyone” sexually.
“I think that, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do,” he added, saying that his resignation would be effective in 14 days. He went on to say Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would take over, making her the first female governor in New York state history.