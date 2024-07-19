WATCH: Armie Hammer Cries After Discussing Rape, Cannibalism Claims

Armie Hammer confessed he considered “ending it all” during a new interview set to air Friday after the disgraced Hollywood heartthrob was accused of rape, physical abuse, and a desire to eat human flesh.

A teaser clip of the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview opened with Morgan asking point blank if the actor was being serious when he sent an Instagram direct message that read “I am 100% a cannibal.”

Hammer laughed off the question, chirping that he never thought he’d have to talk about his sexual kinks.

“You know what you have to do to be a cannibal?,” he asked. “You have to have actually eaten somebody.”

The Call Me By Your Name star added that his comments were no different than telling a baby that they’re so cute that you want to “eat them up.”

Morgan asked the actor about allegedly branding ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze with his initials, which Hammer denies. He said he used “the tip of a small knife,” and that “there wasn’t even any blood.”

Hammer is also asked if he recalls telling Lorenze that he felt a rush of power after holding the knife to her throat.

“You crying and screaming, me standing over you,” Lorenze alleges Hammer said to her. “I felt like a god.”

The edited clip ends as Hammer begins to break down at the end of the interview after admitting that he’s not allowed to bond with his two kids alone.

Hammer and his former wife, Food Network personality Elizabeth Chambers, share an 8-year-old daughter, Harper, and a 6-year-old son, Ford.

“I thought I was untouchable,” Hammer said. “Boy, was I wrong