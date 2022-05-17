Watch as Joe Rogan Realizes His Rant Is Based On a Totally Fake Story

Bro-whispering podcaster Joe Rogan, who has openly admitted that he’s a “fucking moron,” seemed intent on proving that case to his millions of listeners this week when he grew increasingly outraged over a wild conspiracy—only to disappointingly learn that it was a fake story.

Described by his super-fans as the “Walter Cronkite of our era” and a charter member of the so-called “Intellectual Dark Web,” Rogan brought on conspiracy theorist Hotep Jesus last week to have one of his typically freewheeling and pseudo-intellectual discussions. At one point, Rogan claimed that Australian politicians were looking to ban people from growing their own food.

“I think it was New South Wales. Someone was trying to pass a law that won’t allow you to grow your own food,” Rogan exclaimed before switching to a dopey voice to mimic the bureaucrats behind this supposed plan.

“And they were saying, ‘Whoa, you could grow your own food. And what else? The disease was from your food. It infects the population—kills us off. Oh, we can’t have that,’” the MMA comedian blared with his over-the-top impersonation.

Rogan continued to rail against this supposed law, saying you “could justify it if you’re a real piece of shit” and calling those apparently responsible for this proposal “fucking creeps.” He went on to rail against Australia’s pandemic lockdowns while insisting the government was now saying they “gotta stop these motherfuckers from growing their own food.”

Rogan’s producer Jamie Vernon, however, had to eventually tell the longtime UFC commentator that he couldn’t—“nothing’s coming up,” Vernon said.

“It’s gotta be a real thing,” Rogan contended, pulling out his phone to search himself. “It seems too good to not be!”

His producer, meanwhile, explained that the only thing that comes up when looking for an Australian law outlawing citizens from growing food was “a false thing.” On Tuesday, fact-checking website Snopes reported that a debunked conspiracy theory had recently spread on social media peddling a false claim about a proposed Australian bill.

“Yeah, I can’t find it either,” Rogan finally sighed, giving up. “Dammit. It better not be fake! It might be fake.”

Hotep Jesus, though, added one final bright spot to Rogan—who regularly pals around with and defends Sandy Hook truther Alex Jones.

“But even if it’s fake, right, like the fake is usually the warning,” Jesus rationalized.