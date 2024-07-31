WATCH: Awkward Moment as J.D. Vance’s Mic Cuts Out at Nevada Rally
TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES
Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance briefly struggled before a packed house in Reno, Nevada when his mic cut out while winding up the crowd. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign quickly capitalized on the stumble, sharing a video of the awkward moment on X, formerly Twitter, which occurred at the second of two rallies the Ohio senator held in Nevada—an important swing state that Biden won in 2020 by only 33,000 votes. At the rally in Reno, Vance remained close to the party line Trump has made clear in his numerous rallies held over the course of the last year—but now shifting blame for Biden’s policies to Harris. “Kamala Harris—she owns every single one of the Biden administration’s failures over the last four years,” Vance said. “Biden didn’t know what he was doing, so clearly it was his vice president that was running the show.” He also criticized Harris for her role as the “border czar,” blaming her for the record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border over the last four years.