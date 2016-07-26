Watch: ‘Bernie or Bust’ Movement’s Worst Moments at the DNC

The words will live on throughout history.

"To the Bernie or Bust people," Sarah Silverman pleaded against the booing throngs of die-hard Bernie Sanders supporters, "you're being ridiculous."

Watch this video to see what she was talking about. At nearly any mention of Hillary Clinton's name, devoted Berniacs at the Democratic National Convention booed, jeered, and chanted against the very notion of supporting their party's nominee. Then, after the night was over, several of the Bernie faithful told MSNBC reporters they would not support Clinton in the general election.

"I would vote my heart, not my brain," one said, before suddenly backtracking. "I mean, you know, whatever."