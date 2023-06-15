WATCH: Biden Claps Back at New York Post Reporter’s ‘Dumb Question’
‘ABSURD ALLEGATION’
President Joe Biden lashed out at a New York Post reporter for asking a “dumb question” on Thursday, publicly scolding the journalist during an unrelated press conference about corporate junk fees. When asked why the “Ukraine FBI informant file” referred to Biden as the “big guy,” the president couldn’t help but bite back. “Why do you ask such a dumb question?” he quipped. The question has roots in a spurious bribery claim against Biden peddled by House Republicans. During the Trump Administration an anonymous FBI informant accused his family of entering a corrupt deal involving a Ukrainian businessman—a claim that was investigated and subsequently set aside by Attorney General Bill Barr’s Justice Department. Biden has previously called the allegations “a bunch of malarkey” White House spokesman Ian Sams also labeled it “crazy” in a Thursday tweet. “Every time a right wing talking point about this absurd allegation falls apart under even the slightest scrutiny, the far right moves the goal posts,” Sams wrote. “Informant? Disappeared! Audio tapes? Don’t exist! It wasn’t investigated? Actually Trump’s DOJ/FBI did! Now coercion! Crazy.”