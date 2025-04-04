WATCH: Bill Murray Goes Viral for Lashing Out at Pushy Fan

Actor Bill Murray berated a pushy fan for walking into him inside a New York City movie theater. In a now viral clip on TikTok, the 74-year-old is seen confronting an unidentified fan by pointing his finger in their face at the Lincoln Square AMC on March 27. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” Murray says pointedly moments after the fan walking behind the Groundhog Day actor collides into him. Security was quick to intervene and escort the visibly irked Murray away while he accused the fan of “physical assault.” “Don’t do it again,” the actor spat repeatedly as he waved his finger at the instantly apologetic fan. The Ghostbusters actor was at the movie theater for a special Q&A presentation for his latest film with Naomi Watts, The Friend. The confrontation sparked social media conversations, as fans rushed to the comments section to pick sides—many concluding that Murray may have overreacted.“You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” a person wrote. However, some praised the actor for standing his ground. “Bill Murray isn’t perfect, but everyone that I have known that has met him has had nothing but awesome things to say. Also, Bill is from the south side of Chicago…. So he ain’t no punk,” a fan noted.

