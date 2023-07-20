WATCH: Bird Poops on Viktor Hovland Pre-Swing at Open Championship

CHEAT SHEET
Viktor Hovland got a crappy surprise at the Open Championship on Thursday. As the pro-golfer, ranked fifth in the world, was lining up for his second swing on the 15th hole, a bird seemingly dropped a poop right on his arm. “I just got shit on!” the golfer exclaimed to his caddy, who wiped away the droppings with a towel as Hovland looked to the sky. The announcers were beside themselves with giggles over the ordeal. “A bird just dropped something on Victor Hovland,” one said. Time will tell if the bird blessed Hovland with good luck—the Open ends on Sunday, and Hovland is currently tied for 18th.