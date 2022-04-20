WATCH: Blind Ukrainian Woman Found Living in Bombed-Out Home
HEARTBREAKING
Heartbreaking footage has emerged of the aftermath of Russian forces firing on residential areas in Ukraine, as a blind Ukrainian woman was found in her bombed-out home with no idea it had been destroyed. In video shared by Ukrainian media outlets on Wednesday, Ukrainian troops can be seen approaching the woman in her front yard to ask if she needs help. The roof of the home is torn clean off, but the woman, who was not identified, appears oblivious to this as she asks the soldier to shut the door to stop the cold air from getting in. “I’ll close it, but nothing will help,” he says as he surveys the decimated home. The soldier filming the video can be seen leaving the house to break down briefly outside before bringing her food. No further details were provided on where the video was filmed, or when.