WATCH: Boeing 777 Plows Through Flock of Birds in Hellish Scene
A jumbo jet was left covered in bloody streaks with its nose caved in after it plowed through dozens of birds shortly after takeoff. Footage from on board the Saudia flight shows the Boeing 777-300’s wing and engine being peppered by small birds. Flight SV340 lifted off from Algiers, the capital city of Algeria, on its way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Images taken of the nine-year-old plane following the incident show its nose cone with a significant dent and dark, grisly smears across the nose and fuselage and wings. Air Live reports that birds also struck the engines and landing gear. Footage taken from inside the cabin shows the plane accelerating down the runway and then making contact with the birds seconds after its wheels leave the ground. Crew aboard the plane decided the best course of action was to proceed to their destination, where they landed safely. No human injuries were reported. Inspections were carried out on the plane upon arrival. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” the airline said, according to Air Live. “Our engineering teams are conducting a detailed examination in line with international safety standards.”