WATCH: Brazilian Passenger Plane Plummets to Ground, Killing 62 Aboard

Chilling footage captured the moment a Brazilian passenger jet plummeted to the ground on Friday, killing all 62 people aboard, officials said.

The crash took place on Friday afternoon in Vinhedo, which is just outside São Paulo. The plane involved was identified as Voepass Flight 2283 by the airline, which said in a statement it did not know the cause of the crash.

Flight-tracking apps suggested the plane spiraled to the ground from upwards of 17,000 feet. There were 58 passengers and four crew members on board.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told a crowd at a naval event that it “appears” everyone aboard had been killed, CNN reported. He asked that the crowd stand and observe a minute of silence.

“I have to be the bearer of really bad news,” he told a shocked crowd.

Reuters reported that local officials at the crash site confirmed nobody survived.

Brazil’s TV GloboNews showed footage of an apparent crash site, while videos circulated online showing the plane crashing into what appeared to be a residential area. Aerial footage appeared to show the crash fuselage in a back yard, next to a pool. CNN Brasil reported that the plane hit multiple houses, but it’s unclear if anyone inside them was injured or killed.

The plane involved in the crash was an ATR 72—a twin-engine turboprop, short-haul regional airliner. The flight was from Cascavel to Guarulhos, the site of São Paulo’s main international airport. It is an approximately two-hour flight.