A breaching whale landed on a fishing boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, sending two boaters aboard flying into the water, according to footage of the wild incident that quickly went viral on social media.

The humpback whale—judging from its distinctive dorsal fin shape—can be seen bursting from the water with its mouth open, crashing onto the boat’s stern as fish rain down around its head. The nose of the vessel shoots up and it rolls onto its port side, taking on water.

Teenagers Wyatt and Colin Yager were just feet away in their own boat when the collision occurred, they told local Boston station WCVB-TV on Tuesday afternoon. It was Colin, 16, who had whipped out his phone and begun to record after spotting the whale, capturing the crash—and 19-year-old Wyatt’s wide-eyed reaction.

The brothers explained that one man aboard had jumped into the water and another had been flung out as the boat tipped over. They helped haul both to safety, they said, adding that no one appeared to have been seriously injured.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told The Daily Beast that its Northern New England command center had received a mayday alert that “a 23FT Center Console boat capsized due to a whale breach” half a nautical mile east of Odiorne Point State Park on Tuesday.

The two people ejected from the boat as it capsized were “recovered by a good samaritan,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero said in a statement. “No injuries were reported and persons were taken to Great Bay Marina.”

A Coast Guard crew that responded to the site from Station Portsmouth reported that the whale appears uninjured, according to Caballero.

The whale may be the same creature that was first sighted traveling around the Portsmouth harbor around the Fourth of July, with more reported sightings coming in as recently as this weekend.

“We’re hoping it leaves the area soon,” Dianna Schulte of the Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation told WGME-TV.

Schulte, the organization’s research director, pleaded with people to keep their distance. “Whales are wild animals,” she said. “They are very unpredictable.”