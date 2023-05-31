WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Trips and Falls Onstage During Show
BLUNDER ROAD
Bruce Springsteen suffered a nasty-looking onstage fall during a show in the Netherlands over the weekend. The legendary 73-year-old rocker was performing at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam when he attempted to run up some steps at the front of the stage. A TikTok video of the incident, which has been viewed over 7.4 million times as of Wednesday morning, shows Springsteen trip and fall as audience members can be heard gasping. Members of the E Street Band looked on concerned as one came to help Springsteen back to his feet. The singer did not appear to be seriously hurt by the fall and smiled as his colleagues rushed to his aid. “Goodnight, everybody!” Springsteen yelled with a wave, prompting cheers from his relieved fans.