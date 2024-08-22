WATCH: Buckingham Palace Guard Takes Nasty Spill While on Duty
‘DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?’
A guard at Buckingham Palace took a tumble while on duty outside the royal residence on Sunday, slipping and falling as onlookers tittered. Cell phone footage of the incident shows the King’s Guardsman lose his footing, with one foot, then the other, appearing to shoot out from under him. He crashes down hard on his backside, but climbs back up just as quickly, straightening his bearskin and tunic. “I had to watch the video back to believe it,” Anthony Smith, the 45-year-old Liverpudlian who recorded the video, told the British news agency SWNS. “People watching were shocked—everyone was saying: “Did that just happen?” Another member of the King’s Guard attracted headlines last month when he sank his teeth into an unsuspecting woman trying to pose for a photo. The four-legged assailant, a cavalry horse, sent the screeching woman reeling back into the arms of her group. Social media users were quick to point out that she’d been standing directly underneath a sign warning tourists that the horses were liable to kick or bite.