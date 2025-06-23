WATCH: Buckling Road Sends Car Airborne Amid Heat Wave

High temperatures caused a Missouri road to buckle Sunday, sending a car airborne. In Cape Girardeau, a town about 120 miles south of St. Louis along the Mississippi River, a road already showing cracks suddenly lifted several feet near a Honda dealership. The driver could not react in time and drove over the elevated roadway, sending the car a foot or two off the ground until the bumper slammed into the pavement. Temperatures in Cape Girardeau were in the 90s Sunday, and the weather is forecasted to be just as hot through the week. Southeastern Missouri is far from the only area of the U.S. affected by the hate wave; the National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings, watches, and advisories for much of the central and eastern United States, with temps potentially hitting 100 in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Video captured the moment a road buckled and sent a car flying as a heatwave impacted Missouri on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wPVLrk3XZY — AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 23, 2025

KFVS 12