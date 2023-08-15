WATCH: Clueless Tourist Walks Across Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle

Another day, another Roman monument being sullied by a clueless tourist. This time a woman was caught on video walking on the Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle before being scolded by a guard. The footage, which was filmed by an onlooker on July 18 and went viral this weekend, shows the unnamed woman traversing the iconic fountain’s rocks—despite signs telling visitors to keep away—to fill her bottle at one of its spouts. A security guard then blows a whistle and confronts her. The person who shot the video told news agency Storyful that the woman did not seem to believe she’d done anything wrong by scaling the 18th-century structure. The faux-pas is one of several recent incidents in which visitors have defaced or disrespected Rome’s iconic locations: Corriere Della Serra reported in July that a man in a t-shirt and shorts went for a dip in the Trevi Fountain; and earlier this summer, a 28-year-old British tourist was caught carving his and his girlfriend’s names into the 2,000-year-old Colosseum walls, later claiming he was unaware of the ancient structure’s importance.
