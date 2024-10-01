WATCH: CNN Anchor Forced to Take Cover as Iranian Missiles Land Around Him

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto was forced to take cover when missiles began to rain down around him as he reported live from a rooftop in Tel Aviv, covering Iran’s ballistic attack on Israel Tuesday night. Sciutto’s analysis of the attack was interrupted by loud, bright blasts—and a wave of panic. “Oh God, OK, guys, we’ve to get off the roof,” he said on air. “These are coming down right next to us here. They’re coming down. One just about—we gotta go inside.” Anchor Kaitlan Collins, who could only watch from the broadcast studio as the shaky live feed showed exploding missiles, urged Sciutto to seek safety. Sciutto and his team were unharmed, and he appeared later on the broadcast, having emerged from shelter, and continued to report on the attacks. Reports estimate that Iran fired off a total of 180 ballistic missiles, some of which Israel’s defense system failed to intercept, although there have so far been no reports of casualties resulting from the attack, The New York Times reported.