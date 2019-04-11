WATCH: Conor McGregor Smashes, Steals Fan’s Phone in Newly Released Video
OH BOY
Video footage of star fighter Conor McGregor swiping a fan’s phone after smashing it at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel was released by Miami-Dade prosecutors Wednesday, the Miami Herald reports. The footage shows 30-year-old McGregor walking up to fan Ahmed Abdirzak before he “punched” the phone, causing it to fall out of the man’s hand, according to a lawsuit filed by Abdirzak. The UFC star then repeatedly stomped on the device before he “picked up the smashed phone and slipped it into his pocket before strutting to a waiting SUV,” the lawsuit said. Abdirzak eventually dropped the suit after he and McGregor reached an out-of court settlement. Prosecutors released the video just hours after after the fighter was formally charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief. McGregor—who announced his retirement last month after being suspended from the UFC organization and who is being investigated in Ireland for alleged sexual assault—was arrested March 11 in the phone incident. He has pleaded not guilty.