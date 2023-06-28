WATCH: Delta Plane Lands in Charlotte Without Landing Gear
MIRACLE
A Charlotte flight landed smoothly on Wednesday after an issue with the landing gear rendered the plane’s front wheel useless. “The crew told us there was an issue with the landing gear and instructed us to go over safety information,” a passenger on the flight told local news station WSOC-TV. Miraculously, the plane seemed to land without a hitch. A video from aboard the flight shows passengers bracing for landing. But when the wheel-less nose of the aircraft touched the ground, “the landing was smooth,” the passenger continued. “No jarring or even loud noises. We were in the back so that may have been why. Everyone evacuated via slides. No injuries as far as I know. Crew and pilots were wonderful!” Delta Air Lines confirmed to WSOC-TV that a five-person crew was on board, along with 96 passengers, who were escorted off the plane via inflatable slide.