Read it at MLB
The most impressive catch during the Los Angeles Dodgers home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday happened off the field. As the Cardinals’ Tommy Edman hit a foul ball high into the stands, a Dodgers fan holding a beer in his left hand and with a baby strapped to his chest rose from his seat to make the catch, remaining on his feet as he received rapturous applause from those around him. “If you’re wondering why the crowd is going nuts, dad’s making plays!” an MLB sportscaster said during a replay of the catch. “A beverage, a baby, and a baseball.”